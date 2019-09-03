Virginia Holling Cordes GROVETOWN, GA - With regret we inform, that Mrs. Virginia Holling Cordes of Grovetown, Ga. formerly of Summerville, SC. entered into eternal rest, on Friday August 30, 2019. The beloved wife of the late Willie E. Cordes; beloved mother of Daisy Green (Walter), Deloris Scott (Warren) both of Summerville, SC, Kathy Ellis(Andre) of Atlanta, GA,Jessie Cordes (Iris) Nancy Fogel (Leeroy) both of Summerville,SC, Dorothy Williams (Sam) of Va, Willie Edward Cordes Jr. of HI,Carlis Pringle (Joseph) of Augusta, GA,Rose Bolger (Lee) of Seneca, SC and the late Maxine Cords Funeral notice will be announced later. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 4, 2019