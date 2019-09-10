Virginia Hughes

Virginia Hughes LINCOLNVILLE - The relatives and friends of Mrs Virginia Hughes invite you to attend her Home-Going Service on Thursday, September 12, 2019; 12:00 noon at First Missionary Baptist Church, Summerville, SC. Internment; Pineland Cemetery, Lincolnville, SC. There will be no wake service. Services are entrusted to Aiken-Capers Funeral Home, Summerville, SC (843) 873-2310. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 11, 2019
