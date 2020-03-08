|
|
Virginia Lee Saul Kennedy Ladson - Virginia Lee Saul Kennedy, 85, of Ladson, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Summerville Medical Center. Family and friends are invited to attend her Graveside Service on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 11 o'clock at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville. Flowers will be accepted or memorials made be made to the , 174 East Bay Street, Ste. 300, Charleston, SC 29401. Virginia was a very loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will always be missed and loved by all who knew her. Survivors include two daughters and one son: Della Thornton of Summerville, Stephen E. Kennedy of Summerville and Donna Kae Kennedy of Hartsville; two grandchildren: George T. Thornton, III and Casey T. Watson (Jeff) of Summerville and two brothers: Allen Saul and Jay Saul. She was predeceased by ten brothers and sisters. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483, (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 9, 2020