Virginia Lindenberg Theiling Charleston - Virginia Lindenberg Theiling of Charleston, SC, widow of Henry Wedemeyer Theiling entered into eternal rest Monday, June 3, 2019. The family will receive friends Monday, June 10, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3075 Bees Ferry Road at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road. Virginia was born in Charleston on March 11, 1922, a daughter of Harry Cedric Lindenberg and Leila Classen Lindenberg. A life-long Lutheran Virginia was baptized, confirmed, and married in St. Johannes Lutheran Church in downtown Charleston. She later worshiped with her family for a time at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. In 1959, with her husband of sixty-three years and her sons, she was instrumental in the start-up and institution of the charter of Holy Comforter. More recently, Virginia was a founding member of Holy Spirit. Each of these Charleston Lutheran churches provided Virginia a life-long spiritual foundation for her faith and unyielding devotion to the Lord. Virginia was Best All Around of her 1939 graduating class of Memminger High School. During the war she worked at the Charleston Naval Shipyard Credit Union while Henry was overseas in military service. She embraced all the values, qualities and character of Americans who are now known as the "Greatest Generation". For years she served as school secretary in Stono Park and Orange Grove Elementary Schools, West of the Ashley. She taught Sunday school and bible school for years. In later years, she corresponded with shut-ins and provided for those in need. She is remembered for living room dances and teaching "Ballin the Jack" and "The Charleston" to generations of nieces and grandchildren. Her home was inviting and enjoyable by always having chilly bears and Skittles around the house for youngsters. Virginia had the most beautiful hand writing. A personal note from her was a gift unto itself. She was optimistic with all those around her and made positive acquaintances easily. Her caregivers of later years found a pleasant patient and, as did many people over her lifetime of 97 years, gained an immediate friend. HSN shopping, M&Ms, and coffee were a few of her favorite things. Virginia seemed always to be walking on the sunny side of the street. Virginia leaves her four sons, Henry "Hank" Wedemeyer Theiling, Jr. (Lang), Dale Lindenberg Theiling (Nancy), Brent Albers Theiling (Jani), and Ronald David Theiling, all of Charleston, SC, and sister Lucille Lindenberg Rhodes of Franke Home, Mt. Pleasant, SC. She was Ma Ma of nine grandchildren. Hank's children are Melinda Theiling Kornahrens (Wesley), Alexis Theiling Kainz (Greg), and Henry Wedemeyer Theiling, III (Corey). Dale's children are Dale Lindenberg Theiling, Jr. (Holly), Mark Frederick Theiling (Bethany), and Eric Tyler Theiling (Kristy). Brent's children are Brent Jason Theiling (Megan), and Megan Theiling Draper (Trevor). Ronnie's son is Ronald David Theiling, Jr. As Ma Ma or Gi Gi her eleven great-grandchildren are John Wesley Kornahrens, III, Peyton Julia Kainz, Brantley Theiling Kornahrens, Pierson Gregory Kainz, Grady Tyler Theiling, Lucy Caroline Theiling, Lucy Virginia Theiling, Shelby Jane Draper, Maxwell Norton Lee Theiling, Claire Amelia Theiling, and Judson Jacob Draper. Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, sister Leila Lindenberg Powers and brothers Harry C. Lindenberg, Jr. all of Charleston, SC and Edward A. Lindenberg of Florida. Memorials may be made to Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church or to a . Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 6, 2019