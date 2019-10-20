VIRGINIA MARGARET SMITH COLLIER

In Loving Memory Of VIRGINIA MARGARET SMITH COLLIER October 30, 1926~October 21, 2013 Six years have passed since you took the journey to be with the Lord. The memory of you is still strong, Especially when I am alone. God saw you were getting tired, a cure was not to be, he put his arms around you, he whispered come with me. We all are looking forward to seeing you in that home far beyond the skies, where no storm clouds rise. Your Loving Husband T.L. Collier, Daughter Karen C. Luther (Marcus, Sr.), Grandchildren Brandi, Teddy and Marcus, Jr.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 21, 2019
