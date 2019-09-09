Virginia McMillan McCorkle James Island - Virginia McMillan McCorkle, 88, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of William E. McCorkle entered into eternal rest Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Her graveside service will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019, in Holy Cross Cemetery, 604 Fort Johnson Road at 10:00 am. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Virginia was born November 22, 1930 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of M. T. McMillan and Lillie Cook McMillan. She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. Virginia and her husband Bill were charter members of Martin Luther Lutheran Church. Virginia was married to the love of her life for 71 years, William E. McCorkle of James Island, SC. In addition to her husband she is survived by her three sons, William E. McCorkle, Jr. (Sylvia) of Troy, VA; L. Edward McCorkle (Page) of Mount Pleasant, SC; Robert B. McCorkle (Terry) of Jacksonville, FL and one daughter, Janet Kruger (Mark) of James Island, SC; six grandchildren, Shellie, Aimee, Miles, Katie, Mark and Erich, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Flowers will be accepted and/or memorials may be made to Martin Luther Lutheran Church 1605 Harbor View Rd., James Island, SC 29412 A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 10, 2019