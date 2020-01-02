|
Virginia Mellor Bush Hanahan - Virginia Mellor Bush, 72, of Hanahan, SC, wife of Ronald Jordan Bush entered into eternal rest Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1444 Remount Road at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the church. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Virginia was born August 25, 1947 in Charleston, SC, daughter of the late Robert Burton Mellor and the late Mary Player Mellor. She retired after 21 years of service at the Hanahan Police Department. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the Charleston Rifle Club. Virginia was very faithful to Aldersgate United Methodist Church and active in many different capacities. She also sang in the choir for over 30 years. She is survived by two sons, Robbie Huffman (Beth) of Summerville, SC and Ryan Bush of Hanahan, SC; two sisters, Barbara Mellor of Summerville, SC and Carol Lee (Kent) of North Charleston, SC; one grandson, Drayton Huffman; three nieces: Stacey Lee, Jennifer Fraser and Kristen Lee Richard; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 81 Gadsden Street, Charleston, SC, 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 3, 2020