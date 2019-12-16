|
Virginia Roye Bennett Charleston - Virginia Roye Bennett, 97, widow of Warren J. "Red" Bennett, Sr. entered eternal rest on Friday, December 13, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Virginia R. Bennett are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 AM Thursday, December 19, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1695 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd., Charleston. The Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends between 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy. A Vigil Service will begin at 6:00 PM. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Virginia was born in Charleston on January 11, 1922, to John Henry Roye and Daisy Bell Todd Roye. She attended Courtney School and Murray Vocational High School where she graduated in 1939. Virginia loved to work. She proudly served as the Secretary to the President at Clements Furniture Company on King Street and as Secretary to the Principal at the High School of Charleston. Virginia met the love of her life, Red Bennett, in the 1930's while skating in the Skating Zone on the America Street Mall. They were married at 17 on August 20, 1939. When her first child Joe was born in 1943, she decided to stay home and raise her children because "She was not going to let anyone raise her children but her". She raised her 4 children and then raised 2 grandchildren as her own. When her children where young, she spent countless hours volunteering at Blessed Sacrament School and St. Andrews Playground. After her husband passed in 1985, Virginia returned to working for her son, Michael. She also began the Bennett "Family Lunch" Tradition on Thursdays at Noon. Virginia served family and friends at her dinner table for over 30 years. From Plumbers to Politicians and Laborers to Lawyers, she never knew how many friends her children would invite each week, but all were always welcome. In 2007 her son Michael opened Virginia's on King in her honor. She was so proud of her restaurant and would frequently visit to talk to the customers who always loved to meet "Miss Virginia". Most everyone who knew Virginia knew that she accredited her longevity to her 5 "W's". She would tell you to 1) WALK - as much as you can every day!, 2) WATER - Drink lots of Water every day!, 3) WORK - continue to work as long as you can!, 4) WORSHIP - on a regular basis!, 5) WINE - Have one glass of wine at the end of every day! Virginia loved the water and her City of Charleston; she often said her fondest childhood memory was her father taking her to the Battery. She would take a ride to the Battery every day and say that it was the "Prettiest Place on Earth". She also loved the Beach and often spoke about "hitchhiking" to Folly Beach as a teenager. In addition to her parents, Virginia was predeceased by her husband Warren J. "Red" Bennett, Sr., her son, Warren J. (Joe) Bennett, Jr., a grandson, Brennan Roye Bennett, a great-granddaughter, Georgia Rae Bennett, a sister Hazel Miles and a son-in-law, Frank Rosenthal. She is survived by a Daughter, Brenda Rosenthal, Sons L. Russell Bennett (Anne) and Michael R. Bennett, (Amy); her Granddaughter Kimberly Brown (Jimmy), and her Grandson Warren J. 'Tres' Bennett III (Shannon), whom she raised as her own;Grandchildren Alex Opoulos (Monica), Nikki Dickens (Joe), Jack Bennett, Ian Brown, Braylee Bennett, Chesney Bennett, Isabelle Burnett, Weston Burnett, Tracy Newsome (Dan), Liz King (Brian), Jill Brown (Jayson); Great-Grandchildren Max Opoulos, Maya Opoulos, Emma Dickens, Bennett Dickens, Camille Newsome, Bella King, Frankie King and Sadie Brown. The Bennett Family would also like to give their deep and sincere gratitude to Virginia's caretakers, Marsha Smalls, Gayle Brown, Mary Pinckney, Sidney Benthall with Crescent Hospice and Linda Kitchen and the staff at Be Well Home Services.In lieu of Flowers, the family wishes Memorials be made to the Brennan R. Bennett "B Kind Foundation", P.O. Box 1707, Charleston, SC 29402. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 17, 2019