James A McAlister Funeral Home
1620 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 766-1365
Virginia Bennett
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
1695 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd.
Charleston, SC
Virginia Roye Bennett

Virginia Roye Bennett Obituary
Virginia Roye Bennett Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Virginia R. Bennett are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 AM Thursday, December 19, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1695 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd., Charleston. The Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends between 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM Wednesday at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy. A Vigil Service will begin at 6:00 PM. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. In lieu of Flowers, the family wishes Memorials be made to the Brennan R. Bennett "B Kind Foundation", P.O. Box 1707, Charleston, SC 29402. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 18, 2019
