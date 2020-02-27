|
In Loving Memory Of VIRGINIA S. JEFFERSON April 1, 1926 ~ Feb. 28, 2016 Today we acknowledge the fourth anniversary of the death of our mother. An Eternal Memory.. Until We Meet Again Those special memories of you will always bring a smile if only I could have you back for just a little while Then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do you always meant so very much and always will do too The fact that you're no longer here will always cause me pain but you're forever in my heart until we meet again. Sadly missed by her children Gloria Stokes, Frank Jefferson, Vivian Gethers, Phillip Jefferson, Pernell Jefferson, Judy Tolly, Jennifer Middleton, Elijah Jefferson, Kenneth Jefferson, Troy Jefferson, Karen Jefferson, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and a host of Family and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020