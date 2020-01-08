Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
The First Baptist Church of Johns Island
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
The First Baptist Church of Johns Island
3483 Maybank Hwy.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Seigler Carroll


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Seigler Carroll Obituary
Virginia Seigler Carroll Johns Island - Virginia Seigler Carroll, 85, of Johns Island, South Carolina, widow of Robert E. Carroll, Sr., entered into eternal rest Monday, January 6, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 in The First Baptist Church of Johns Island, 3483 Maybank Hwy. at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in First Baptist Church of Johns Island. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. She was born June 15, 1934 in McCormick, SC, daughter of the late Hugh Seigler and Bessie Barkley Seigler. She was a very active and longtime member of First Baptist Church of Johns Island, where she managed the church daycare. She was completely devoted to her children and grandchildren. Virginia was a great cook who loved her yard, football and NASCAR. She is survived by her two sons, Robert E. Carroll, Jr. and Perry Andrew Carroll (Pandora); daughter, Kathy Carroll Lee (Ernie) all of Johns Island, SC; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; brother, Andrew Seigler (Carol) of Lincolnton, GA and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Rebecca Lynn Thompson, two brothers and four sisters. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to The First Baptist Church of Johns Island, 3483 Maybank Hwy., Johns Island, SC, 29455. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -