|
|
Virginia Seigler Carroll Johns Island - Virginia Seigler Carroll, 85, of Johns Island, South Carolina, widow of Robert E. Carroll, Sr., entered into eternal rest Monday, January 6, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 in The First Baptist Church of Johns Island, 3483 Maybank Hwy. at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in First Baptist Church of Johns Island. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. She was born June 15, 1934 in McCormick, SC, daughter of the late Hugh Seigler and Bessie Barkley Seigler. She was a very active and longtime member of First Baptist Church of Johns Island, where she managed the church daycare. She was completely devoted to her children and grandchildren. Virginia was a great cook who loved her yard, football and NASCAR. She is survived by her two sons, Robert E. Carroll, Jr. and Perry Andrew Carroll (Pandora); daughter, Kathy Carroll Lee (Ernie) all of Johns Island, SC; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; brother, Andrew Seigler (Carol) of Lincolnton, GA and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Rebecca Lynn Thompson, two brothers and four sisters. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to The First Baptist Church of Johns Island, 3483 Maybank Hwy., Johns Island, SC, 29455. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 9, 2020