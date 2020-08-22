1/1
Virginia Sharp Charleston - Mrs. Virginia K. Sharp, 93, died on August 20, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina, a victim of COVID-19. Virginia is survived by her children, Linden D. Sharp of Piqua, OH; Stuart R. Sharp of Greer, SC; Laura K. Sharp Babcock of Charleston, SC and Steven R. Sharp of Goose Creek, SC. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, David K. Sharp of Springfield, Ohio. Virginia was born on March 24, 1927 in Buffalo, New York, a daughter of Laura Landel Kling and Roy P. Kling. She graduated from High School in Punta Gorda, FL and later married David K. Sharp. Their home was in Springfield, OH where they raised four children. Her family remembers her as a loving mother and grandmother, a dedicated wife and the most strong- willed person they have ever known. Virginia was very active and involved in her community and in the life of her family. She was a loyal member of John Wesley UMC in Charleston and her Sunday school class, Lupo. She lived with her son and daughter-in-law in Goose Creek, SC. She attended the wedding of her youngest granddaughter this summer. No services are planned. If you wish to express your support of Virginia's life please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society, a charity she supported (donate3.cancer.org). Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc. (843)766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
