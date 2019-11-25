Virginia Simpson Spell Mack

Aiken-Capers Funeral Home
201 E 1St North St
Summerville, SC
29483
(843)-873-2310
Obituary
Virginia Simpson Spell Mack RIDGEVILLE, SC - With regret we inform you that Mrs. Virginia Simpson Spell Mack of Ridgeville, SC entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 23, 2019; the beloved wife of Mr. Louis Mack; the mother of Evangelist Marcia (Elder Gussie) Rivers, Dorchester, SC, Mr. Timothy Allen (Betty) Spell, Charlotte, NC, Co Pastor Doris (Pastor Herman) Tisdale, Summerville, SC, Evangelist Tammy (Elder Harry) Geddis, Mrs. Juliette (Henry) Lewis, Mr. Tyrone (Kim) Spell all of Ridgeville, SC, and Mr. Romeo (Neshea) Spell, Charleston, SC. Professional arrangements has been entrusted to Aiken-Capers Funeral Home, Summerville, SC (843) 873-2310. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 26, 2019
