Virginia Simpson Spell Mack RIDGEVILLE, SC - With regret we inform you that Mrs. Virginia Simpson Spell Mack of Ridgeville, SC entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 23, 2019; the beloved wife of Mr. Louis Mack; the mother of Evangelist Marcia (Elder Gussie) Rivers, Dorchester, SC, Mr. Timothy Allen (Betty) Spell, Charlotte, NC, Co Pastor Doris (Pastor Herman) Tisdale, Summerville, SC, Evangelist Tammy (Elder Harry) Geddis, Mrs. Juliette (Henry) Lewis, Mr. Tyrone (Kim) Spell all of Ridgeville, SC, and Mr. Romeo (Neshea) Spell, Charleston, SC. Professional arrangements has been entrusted to Aiken-Capers Funeral Home, Summerville, SC (843) 873-2310.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 26, 2019