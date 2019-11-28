Virginia Simpson Spellman Mack RIDGEVILLE, SC - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Virginia Simpson Spell Mack of Ridgeville, SC and those of her husband, Mr. Louis Mack; the mother of Evangelist Marcia (Elder Gussie) Rivers, Mr. Timothy Allen (Betty) Spell, Co Pastor Doris (Pastor Herman) Tisdale, Evangelist Tammy (Elder Harry) Geddis, Mrs. Juliette (Henry) Lewis, Mr. Tyrone (Kim) Spell and Mr. Romeo (Neshea) Spell; are invited to attend her Home-Going services on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at House of God Keith Dominion, Ridgeville, SC; Interment Johnson Cemetery, Ridgeville, SC. Viewing and visitation will be held, Friday, November 29. 2019 from 6-7 P.M. at Aiken-Capers Funeral Home, Summerville, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 29, 2019