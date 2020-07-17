1/
1923 - 2020
Virginia Smoak Greenwood, SC - Virginia (Jean) King Smoak, formerly of 4552 Smoak Road, Yonges Island, SC, widow of Jerry W. Smoak, passed away on July 17, 2020, at Self Regional Hospital, Greenwood, SC. Due to COVID-19, her graveside service at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Cemetery, Hollywood, SC will be private. Jean was born on November 10, 1923 on Yonges Island, SC, the youngest child of Evelena L. King and Preston Moore King. She was a homemaker, a long-time member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church and a graduate of St. Paul's High School and Rice Business School. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, infant son, Richard W. Smoak, five sisters and a brother. Surviving are two daughters: Virginia ("K") S. Starling (late husband, Dick) of Greenwood, SC and Donna S. Lowe of Cottageville, SC; and a son, Jerry W. Smoak, Jr., (Nita) of Yonges Island, SC. She has seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Wesley Commons for the care and compassion shown to her during her years spent there. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 5412 Hwy. 162, Hollywood, SC 29449. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Rd, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
