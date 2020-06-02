Virginia (Ginny) Sozzi Lamberti LADSON - Virginia (Ginny) Sozzi Lamberti has left us to be with our Lord and Savior on June 2, 2020, after fighting cancer. Ginny was 72 and married to Vincent Lamberti for 52 yrs. She was born in Astoria, New York, on June 27, 1947, later they moved to West Hempstead, New York. The daughter of Patrick and Virginia Sozzi. Ginny accomplished getting a Medical Lab Technician License in New York. Before the Navy brought them to Charleston, SC. Ginny also received a double Assoicates degree in Electrical and Electronic Enginneering. She worked for Rast and Associates and Intech Engineering of Charleston. Also, as a Navy spouse, lived in Norfolk, VA, and Groton, CT. Ginny was also Girl Scout Leader and Adult Leader Trainer. She also volunteered at Ladson Elementary in the Computer Lab and Little League Baseball Coach. She also judged the debating team for Stall High School. Her hobbies were Cooking, Ceramics, Sewing, and Reading. Ginny was predeceased by her parents, Patrick and Virginia Sozzi; her only sons, Scott Vincent Lamberti and James Micheal Lamberti, and her brother Christopher Sozzi. Ginny is survived by her husband of 52 yrs, Vincent Lamberti; daughters, Kelly Lamberti, Laura Lamberti, Bridget Bauski ,Kristina Bock, and siblings, John Sozzi, Andrew Sozzi, and Andrett Schmidt. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to Dorchester Paws 136, Summerville, SC 29483. Visitation will be Friday night from 6pm to 8pm at Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation at 281 Treeland Dr., Ladson, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.