Virginia Taylor Phillips Isle of Palms - Virginia Taylor Phillips, 68, of Isle of Palms, South Carolina, wife of Thomas Edgar Phillips, Jr. died Tuesday, May 7, 2019. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 in St. John's Catholic Church, 3921 St. Johns Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405 at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Ginny was born September 20, 1950 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Jesse Langley Taylor, Jr. and the late Lucy Mae Brown Taylor. She graduated from Bishop England High School and attended Lander University. As a former resident of Nashville, she was troop leader for Girl Scout Troop #120. In Charleston, she was active in the Sassy Breast Cancer Survivors. She was a lifelong Catholic. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Thomas E. Phillips, Jr. of Isle of Palms, SC; daughter, April Phillips (Stevie Jarrell) of Moncks Corner, SC; sister, Mary Lou Taylor of North Charleston, SC; brother-in-law, Henry Phillips of Charleston, SC; sister-in-law, Cathy Phillips of Charleston, SC; granddaughter Cayla Jarrell of North Carolina and extended family members. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. John's Catholic Church, 3921 St. Johns Avenue, SC 29405. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 19, 2019
