Virginia Taylor Phillips Isle of Palms - The relatives and friends of Virginia Taylor Phillips are invited to her Memorial Mass that will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 in St. John's Catholic Church, 3921 St. Johns Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405 at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. John's Catholic Church, 3921 St. Johns Avenue, SC 29405.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 23, 2019