J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
3921 St. John's Avenue
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Virginia Taylor Phillips Obituary
Virginia Taylor Phillips Isle of Palms - The relatives and friends of Virginia Taylor Phillips are invited to her Memorial Mass that will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 in St. John's Catholic Church, 3921 St. Johns Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405 at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. John's Catholic Church, 3921 St. Johns Avenue, SC 29405. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 23, 2019
