Virginia Vassar Field Mt. Pleasant - Virginia Vassar Field, 88, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, widow of Master Chief George Edward Field, USN (Ret.) died Thursday, June 13, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC, (843) 881-9293. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Stuhr's Chapel, Mt. Pleasant. Interment will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Fort Jackson Veteran Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC, 29229. Virginia was born November 25, 1930, in Gilbert, West Virginia, daughter of the late John Dixie Vassar and the late Janie Vassar Norfleet. She was a loving and caring mother to her three children. She had worked as a clerk in the Records Department of the Navy Annex. Virginia also was a docent at Drayton Hall and Middleton Place in Charleston, SC. She is survived by son, Stewart Craig (Teri) of Montevallo, AL; daughter, Sally Ann Vincent of Woodbridge, VA; son, Vance Craig of San Diego, CA; grandchildren: Amy Vincent, James Craig, Richard Craig, Joy Craig, Heather Craig, Daniel Craig; nephews, John Dixie Vassar III and Lance Vassar; niece, Tina Vassar; cousin, Nancy Venable. Virginia was preceded in death by her brother, John Dixie Vassar, Jr., her son-in-law, Robert Clayton Vincent, Jr., and grandson, Robert Clayton Vincent, III. Memorials may be made to: The National D-Day Memorial, 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford, VA, 24523 or www.DDay.org.