Virginia Vassar Field Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Virginia Vassar Field are invited to attend her funeral service on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Sthur's Chapel, Mount Pleasant. Interment will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Fort Jackson Veteran Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC 29229. Memorials may be made to The National D-day Memorial, 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford, VA 24523. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 17, 2019