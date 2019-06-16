Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
5:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
4170 Percival Rd
Columbia, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Field
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Vassar Field

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia Vassar Field Obituary
Virginia Vassar Field Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Virginia Vassar Field are invited to attend her funeral service on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Sthur's Chapel, Mount Pleasant. Interment will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Fort Jackson Veteran Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC 29229. Memorials may be made to The National D-day Memorial, 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford, VA 24523. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Download Now