Virginia Warren Varn
1926 - 2020
Virginia Warren Varn Mt. Pleasant - Virginia Warren Varn, 94, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of the late John Doyle Varn, entered into eternal rest Monday, November 2, 2020. Her graveside service will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 in Magnolia Cemetery, 70 Cunnington Avenue, Charleston at 11:00 am. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Virginia was born March 9, 1926 in Ruffin, South Carolina, daughter of the late Jeff Warren and the late Carrie Williams Warren. She grew up in Ruffin, South Carolina and came to Charleston after high school. Virginia worked with the Naval Investigative Service at the Charleston Naval Base. She loved gardening, baking, and traveling. She loved being involved in her church clubs at Bethel United Methodist Church and especially loved political debating. She is survived by three sons, Richard Varn of Mt. Pleasant, SC, John W. Varn (Diana) of Moncks Corner, SC and James Varn (Debra) of Mt. Pleasant, SC. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Jefferson W. Warren and son John Doyle Varn, III. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 http://www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/donate. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Magnolia Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
November 3, 2020
Christmas 2019
I'm blessed to have known you. You will be truly missed .
Diana Varn
