Sister Ethel G. Davis EASTERN LIGHT CHAPTER #360, ORDER OF THE EASTERN STAR, PRINCE HALL RITE OF ADOPTION - JURISDICTION OF SC: To the Officers and Members: You are requested to assemble at Gethers Funeral Home, 200 Grace St., Moncks Corner, SC., on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 6:00 P.M., for the wake services and last religious rites for our late member, Sister Ethel Gethers Davis. You are also invited to attend the Home Going Services, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Carmel AME Church, 1059 Old Black Oak Road, Moncks Corner, SC. All Sister Chapters are invited. By Order Of: Sis. Violet B. Washington, W.M. Bro. Jerome J. Wright, W.P. Sis. Florence Reed-Jones, PM, Secty
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 8, 2019