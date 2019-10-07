Vivian F. Frost

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian F. Frost.
Service Information
Gethers Funeral Home, Inc.
200 Grace Street
Moncks Corner, SC
29461
(843)-761-8519
Wake
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Gethers Funeral Home, Inc.
200 Grace Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Carmel AME Church
1059 Old Black Oak Road
Moncks Corner,, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sister Ethel G. Davis EASTERN LIGHT CHAPTER #360, ORDER OF THE EASTERN STAR, PRINCE HALL RITE OF ADOPTION - JURISDICTION OF SC: To the Officers and Members: You are requested to assemble at Gethers Funeral Home, 200 Grace St., Moncks Corner, SC., on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 6:00 P.M., for the wake services and last religious rites for our late member, Sister Ethel Gethers Davis. You are also invited to attend the Home Going Services, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Carmel AME Church, 1059 Old Black Oak Road, Moncks Corner, SC. All Sister Chapters are invited. By Order Of: Sis. Violet B. Washington, W.M. Bro. Jerome J. Wright, W.P. Sis. Florence Reed-Jones, PM, Secty
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.