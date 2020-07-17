Mrs. Vivian Greer Johnson Summerville - Memorial Services Honoring and Celebrating the life of Mrs. Vivian Greer Johnson will be PRIVATE. Memorial Services will be streamed live via The Serenity Mortuary Facebook Page. Mrs. Johnson is survived by her husband, Mr. Clyde M. Johnson, Sr., her children, Mrs. Melanie Barnes (Christopher), Mr. Shawn Johnson (Connie) and Mr. Clyde M. Johnson, Jr. (Geraldine). Her (15) grandchildren, and (35) great-grandchildren. Her (6) siblings and in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.serenitymortuaryinc.com
