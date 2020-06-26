Vivian Knight N. Charleston - Ms. Vivian Maureen Melvin Knight, 77, of N. Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Ms. Knight was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. James and Viola Melvin, the sister of Marilyn M. (Walter) Goodson, Jannifer M. (Marvin) Dancy, Jeraldine M. (Melvin) Heyward and Winifred M. Cooper, the aunt of Juanita W. Mingo, Andrea Heyward, Sonserae D. Miller, Terek Goodson, Rodney Goodson, Todd Melvin and Craig Simpson. The funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Professional service provided by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.