Vivian Knight
Vivian Knight N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Vivian Melvin Knight and those of her parents, the late Mr. and Mrs. James and Viola Melvin, those of her siblings, Marilyn M. (Walter) Goodson, Jannifer M. (Marvin) Dancy, Jeraldine M. (Melvin) Heyward and Winifred M. Cooper, those of her nieces and nephews, Juanita W. Mingo, Andrea Heyward, Sonserae D. Miller, Terek Goodson, Rodney Goodson, Todd Melvin and Craig Simpson and those of her other relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside service on Friday, July 3, 2020, 12:00 noon at Riverview Memorial Park, 3715 Azalea Drive, N. Charleston, SC. The viewing for Ms. Knight will take place on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. The services will be live streamed on Facebook. Professional service provided by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
