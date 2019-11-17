Vivien Lorenzo Deas CHARLESTON - A service of celebration for the life of Mr. Vivien L. Deas, 105, will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Morris Brown AME Church, 13 Morris Street, Charleston, SC. The wake service will be Monday, November 18, 2019 at the church. from 6pm-8pm. Interment: Brotherly Cemetery, Charleston, SC. He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Joan Marshall, Mary Deas, Jacqueline Benbow, Oscar Rivers, Jr., Carl Rivers and Earthalee Phillips, brother- in-law, Oscar Rivers, Sr. and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements by: Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 18, 2019