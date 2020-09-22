Vivian Anne Bullock Eggers Burke, VA - Vivian Anne Bullock Eggers of Burke, VA died at her daughter's home in Centreville on Friday, September 11, 2020 after a 10-month battle with colon cancer. Her daughter and niece were by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, John Landrine Eggers, and her parents Dennis Theron Bullock and Marjorie Collins Bullock. Vivian was born on July 22, 1942 in Conway, South Carolina. The family soon moved to Georgetown, SC, where Vivian graduated from Winyah High School in 1960. She managed the girls' basketball team, spent a good deal of time on the beach at Pawley's Island, and was voted Biggest Flirt of her senior class - those who knew her later in life were never surprised to learn this. She moved from the South Carolina Lowcountry to Charlotte, North Carolina to attend Queens College where, as a freshman, she pledged Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. Those were auspicious years for Vivian, for it was at the beginning of her sophomore year when she went on a blind date with a cute boy from Davidson College. Her roommate had chickened out at the last minute, and Vivian said, "I'll go." Within 3 weeks she was wearing his Phi Gamma Delta fraternity pin, and after she graduated early in 1964, they were married on January 25 at Trinity Lutheran Church in her hometown. John was in graduate school at Clemson University, so they made their first home in married student housing. Vivian was teaching 11th grade English in Westminster, SC when they learned she was pregnant; Lisa joined the family in June 1965. After he finished his degree in 1968, John entered the U.S. Army, and the family of 3 moved to Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, where they spent the next three years. After he returned from duty in Vietnam, it was off to Aberdeen, MD; then Huntsville, AL; followed by Ft. Leavenworth, KS; Ft. Hood, TX; Heidelberg, Germany; then finally to the suburbs of Washington, DC. Vivian managed all the moves and she was the reason the family was planted well wherever it landed. Asked once where her favorite place to live had been, she replied "Wherever we were at the time." She served on many Officers' Wives Club boards and volunteered with Army Community Services at every post where they were stationed. Her last job before her own retirement was as the Administrative Assistant to the Ft. Belvoir Community Committee, the governing body for the Ft. Belvoir Thrift Shop. Vivian was an awesome cook, a talented baker, a fantastic interior decorator. She loved theatre and travel. High on her list of favorites were trips to the beloved South Carolina beaches of her youth and to New York City for a marathon of Broadway shows. Her gardening skills were remarkable and inspired others, including elementary school children in Springfield, to embark on their own gardening journeys. She adored her many friends from P.E.O., Springfield Acres Garden Club, Red Hats and other informally chartered groups - the Bonefish Babes, WOW, the Ft. Belvoir Brunch Bunch. She cultivated friendships as well as she cultivated her garden. She treasured those friendships; they were an enormous comfort to her and her daughter during the last months of her life. Vivian is survived by her daughter, Lisa Daimar Eggers of Centreville, VA; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Graydon P. Eggers, Jr. and Carolyn Anderson Eggers of Boone, NC; her niece and nephew Marci Eggers and John Perkerson of Alexandria, VA; her niece and nephew Andrew and Trivia Eggers of Boone, NC; and many cousins from both her and her husband's families. A virtual service will be held at a date to be determined, followed by interment at Arlington National Cemetery in spring or summer of 2021. Memorial gifts will be welcomed gratefully to Fisher House Foundation (www.fisherhouse.org
