Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W. Earl Fowler. View Sign Service Information Carolina Funeral Home 7113 RIVERS AVE North Charleston , SC 29406 (843)-797-2222 Graveside service 11:00 AM Carolina Memorial Park 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

W. Earl Fowler N. Charleston - W. Earl Fowler, Lieutenant retired with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Earl was born on November 20, 1946, in Charleston, SC, to Flora Todd Fowler and the late T.L. Fowler. He served in the US Army National Guard and graduated with Honors from Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College with a degree in Criminal Justice. He went on to graduate from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, where he had a long rewarding career in law enforcement. He was a member of the American Legion and a Mason with the Hammerton Lodge #332, in North Charleston. Earl is survived by his wife of 53 years, Trudy Fowler; two daughters, Kerry Fowler Pye (Marshall) and Jennifer Fowler Newbern (Tony); a granddaughter, Peyton Newbern; two grandsons, Alexander Newbern and Marshall "Trey" Pye; a brother, Ronald W. Fowler; three sisters, Sandra Fowler Hlavoc, Debbie Fowler Bryant, and JoAnne Fowler Good, as well as many nieces and nephews. He dearly loved his family and his K-9 police partner, "Fritz", who devoted his life to serving beside him. Friends and family are invited to attend his graveside service and burial at Carolina Memorial Park (7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406) on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 11:00 am. Carolina Memorial Funeral Home and Park, (843) 797-2222. Visit our guestbook at





W. Earl Fowler N. Charleston - W. Earl Fowler, Lieutenant retired with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Earl was born on November 20, 1946, in Charleston, SC, to Flora Todd Fowler and the late T.L. Fowler. He served in the US Army National Guard and graduated with Honors from Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College with a degree in Criminal Justice. He went on to graduate from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, where he had a long rewarding career in law enforcement. He was a member of the American Legion and a Mason with the Hammerton Lodge #332, in North Charleston. Earl is survived by his wife of 53 years, Trudy Fowler; two daughters, Kerry Fowler Pye (Marshall) and Jennifer Fowler Newbern (Tony); a granddaughter, Peyton Newbern; two grandsons, Alexander Newbern and Marshall "Trey" Pye; a brother, Ronald W. Fowler; three sisters, Sandra Fowler Hlavoc, Debbie Fowler Bryant, and JoAnne Fowler Good, as well as many nieces and nephews. He dearly loved his family and his K-9 police partner, "Fritz", who devoted his life to serving beside him. Friends and family are invited to attend his graveside service and burial at Carolina Memorial Park (7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406) on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 11:00 am. Carolina Memorial Funeral Home and Park, (843) 797-2222. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close