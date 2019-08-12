W. Earl Fowler N. Charleston - W. Earl Fowler, Lieutenant retired with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Earl was born on November 20, 1946, in Charleston, SC, to Flora Todd Fowler and the late T.L. Fowler. He served in the US Army National Guard and graduated with Honors from Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College with a degree in Criminal Justice. He went on to graduate from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, where he had a long rewarding career in law enforcement. He was a member of the American Legion and a Mason with the Hammerton Lodge #332, in North Charleston. Earl is survived by his wife of 53 years, Trudy Fowler; two daughters, Kerry Fowler Pye (Marshall) and Jennifer Fowler Newbern (Tony); a granddaughter, Peyton Newbern; two grandsons, Alexander Newbern and Marshall "Trey" Pye; a brother, Ronald W. Fowler; three sisters, Sandra Fowler Hlavoc, Debbie Fowler Bryant, and JoAnne Fowler Good, as well as many nieces and nephews. He dearly loved his family and his K-9 police partner, "Fritz", who devoted his life to serving beside him. Friends and family are invited to attend his graveside service and burial at Carolina Memorial Park (7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406) on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 11:00 am. Carolina Memorial Funeral Home and Park, (843) 797-2222. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 13, 2019