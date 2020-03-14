|
W. Frances Beavers Wakeland Charleston - W. Frances Beavers Wakeland, 82, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of David Ferris Wakeland, Sr., entered into eternal rest Thursday, March 12, 2020. Her Memorial Service will be held Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Essex Village Church of Christ, 736 Savage Road at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Frances was born May 30, 1937 in Decherd, Tennessee, daughter of the late Robert Clarence Beaver and Vina Dudley Beaver. She was a retired Homestead Exemption Clerk with the Charleston County Auditors Office. She is survived by her two daughters, Nancy Wakeland Morrow (Terry) of Charleston, SC, Lori Wakeland Reeve (Dan) of Summerville, SC; two sons, David Ferris Wakeland, Jr. (Marcella) of Naples, FL, Bryan Wakeland (Shannon) of Charleston, SC; five grandchildren, Tradd Morrow (Jana), Courtney Morrow, Chase Wakeland, Gabe Reeve and Madison Reeve.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 15, 2020