Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Matthews Baptist Church
2005 Reynolds Ave
North Charleston, SC
Wade "Fatwell" Ferrell Obituary
Wade "Fatwell" Ferrell N. Charleston - The family of Mr. Wade "Fatwell" Ferrell announces his celebration of life services which will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 1:00 PM at St. Matthews Baptist Church 2005 Reynolds Ave. North Charleston, SC. Interment: Johnson Cemetery- North Charleston, SC. Viewing for Mr. Ferrell will be on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Wade is resting peacefully in the comfort and care or DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 13, 2019
