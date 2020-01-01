Home

Wade Hampton Smith Obituary
Wade Hampton Smith CHARLESTON - Wade Hampton Smith, aka "Hamp", Master Sergeant US Air Force (Ret), age 85, died Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends at his son's home. Mr. Smith was born in Conway, SC, a son of Hugh Buck Smith and Charlotte Emma Graham Smith. Mr. Smith was a US Air Force Vietnam Veteran with 20 years of service (1951-1971). He was awarded the Bronze Star. Mr. Smith was predeceased by five brothers: Gilbert Madison Smith Sr., Clarence William Smith, James Eldridge Smith, Charles Wyatt Graham, and Murphy Woodroe Graham; five sisters: Minnie Laura Stanley, Angeline Stanley, Lucy Margorie Herring, Myrtle Aline Brown and Leila Maude Hucks. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Simone Antoinette Rose Smith from Strasbourg, France; His two sons: Marc Oscar Smith and wife Lynn of Charleston and Michael Marcel Smith and his wife Melyssa of Charleston; five grandchildren: Thomas and wife Becky, Sara, Marc, Jr. and his wife Tasha, Renee and Reagan. Mr. Smith met his wife Simone while stationed in France. He often recalled their walks down the Champs-lyse;es. After retiring from the Air Force, Mr. Smith owned and operated the St. Andrews Service Center on Savannah Hwy for 30 years. He was known for his honest and friendly full service gas station, c-store and auto repair. He loved making his famous boiled peanuts for all his customers. There will be no funeral or viewing. There, however, will be a Celebration of Life Memorial at later date. The family would like to recognize Lakeisha Manigault for the great care and friendship she gave to "Mr. Wade" during his final months. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 2, 2020
