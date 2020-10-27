Wade Randall Faucette, Jr. JOHNS ISLAND - Our beloved Wade died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the age of 24. Wade was creative; he never lost his childhood imagination and wonder. He had talent and could spend hours drawing designs, patterns, or any images he found beautiful. He enjoyed creating: music, poetry, art and gadgets. Wade had a unique and eye-catching sense of style which was in total contrast to his quiet and shy demeanor. He loved Mountain Dew, video games, and all animals especially his basset hound, Oaky. He had a wonderful sense of humor. Wade was sensitive and kind hearted. Wade was robbed of a life he deserved- not just the years that will not be, but the many years that were. A majority of his life was spent in battle. Our hearts break thinking of his loss- not just physically, but of all the life experiences he was held back from gaining while on Earth. Our treatment of mental illness and addiction needs to change; our system is broken. Wade, we know that you are now at peace and no longer suffering. "Your body may be gone, I'm gonna carry you in, in my head, in my heart, in my soul..." In lieu of services, we ask that you contribute to: Open Society Foundations <https://www.opensocietyfoundations.org/
