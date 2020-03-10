Home

Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 797-2222
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Cherokee Place United Methodist Church
2105 Cosgrove Ave.
N. Charleston, SC
1939 - 2020
Wadene Howell Obituary
Wadene Howell N. Charleston - Wadene K. Howell, 80, of North Charleston, SC entered into eternal rest, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Wadene was born June 4, 1939 in Belmont, NC to the late Wade and Christine Kincaid. Wadene graduated third in her class from Chicora High School in 1957. She was a very active member of many professional organizations, too many to name, in the Charleston community. She loved her church, Cherokee Place United Methodist Church and was a devoted member who served many roles. She was a loving grandmother who enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports. She was a giving person who enjoyed volunteering, donating, and caring for her late husband. She loved to read and travel. She was a very independent strong woman who will be greatly missed by many. She is survived by two sons, James Everett Jones Jr. (Cindy) of Portsmouth, VA, Carey Wade Jones of Charleston, SC, two step-sons, James Edward Howell (Lori) of Hoschton, GA, Jeffery Allen Howell of Blountstown, FL, 8 grandchildren, Daniel Jones, Tracy Schoenfeld (Ben), Matthew Jones (Shanna), Tyler Jones, Kyle Jones, Ryan Jones, Kristin Fellows (Mike), and Tyler Howell (Megan), 7 great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Jones, Shaylyn MacKellar, Brannan MacKellar, Evan Fellows, Grady Fellows, Livia-Jean Fellows, and Kayden Howell, 2 brothers, Larry (Linda) and Johnny (Peggy) Kincaid, 3 sisters, Libby Barnette (Thomas), Melinda Moorer (Tommy) and Martha Evans. She is predeceased by her late husband, Ira J. Howell and her first late husband, Everett Jones. Friends are invited to attend her visitation from 7 pm to 9 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at noon on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Cherokee Place United Methodist Church on 2105 Cosgrove Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405, with inurnment to follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 11, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -