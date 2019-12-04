|
Walker England, Jr. MT. PLEASANT - On Saturday November 23rd, 2019, the world lost a beautiful soul. Walker England Jr. was called home by his Heavenly Father where he was surrounded by his loving family. He was best known in his hometown as Big Judy. Walker was born in Fulton, Kentucky on September 2nd, 1932. He was preceded in death by his father Walker England Sr., his mother, Oinar Dunbar England and his only sibling, Dorothy Sue Tyler. Walker was a long-time member of Sutton Lane Church of Christ of Mayfield Kentucky before relocating with his daughter to Mt. Pleasant, SC. He was a veteran serving as a Corporal in the United States Army. He retired after 32 years from General Tire Rubber Company. Some of his hobbies included trading knives with his buddies, hunting, and riding the tractor on his farm in Tri City, Kentucky. Walker is survived by the love of his life who he dearly cherished, Della England of 62 years; five wonderful children who were the light of his life and who adored his every breath, Stevie England of Mayfield, Kentucky, Dwight England of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Mark (Jean) England of Glastonbury, Connecticut, Richard (Mia) England of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Susan England of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. He was also survived by his 14 grandchildren,19 great-grandchildren and host of friends. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Brown Funeral Home, 1223 West Broadway, Mayfield, KY 42066. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 5, 2019