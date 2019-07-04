Walker Mazzell Charleston - Walker Mazzell, 92, of Charleston, widower of Patricia Phillips Mazzell, entered into eternal rest on July 1, 2019. The relatives and friends of Walker Mazzell are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 AM, Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1695 Wallenberg Blvd, Charleston. The Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery with Military Honors. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon between 3:00 and 5:00 PM at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Walker was born on January 19, 1927, in Charleston, South Carolina, the son of Walker Willis Mazzell and Jerlee Groves Mazzell. He attended school in Charleston County. As a young man, Walker served in the U.S. Army infantry, during World War II. Upon leaving the Army, he held a position as a wood floor refinisher for a local renovation company. He later became a route salesman for Merita Bakery, and eventually worked as a route salesman for Coburg Dairy. He retired from Coburg after twenty-five years of service. Walker was known as a hardworking, dedicated employee no matter the employer, and he was very proud of this reputation. He was a true patriot, gratified to have served his country in the Army. Above all, Walker was a family man. He was a devoted husband and loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His greatest joy was to spend time with his family. Walker was especially loved for his sense of humor and fun-loving personality. Walker is survived by four children: Sandy Scarborough, Jeanette Holly, Karen Proctor and David Mazzell; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and one sister, Myrtle Pritchard. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Patricia Phillips Mazzell, his parents, five brothers, and two sisters. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 5, 2019