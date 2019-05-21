Walker "Penny" Reagan Pennington Summerville - Walker "Penny" Regan Pennington, 87, of Summerville, husband of Emily Knight Pennington, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Veteran's Victory House in Walterboro, SC. There will be a gathering of family and friends at James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville, SC on Thursday evening May 23, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Burial services will be private. He was born in Dorchester County on February 7, 1932, the son of the late Harry Walker Pennington and Margaret Pendarvis Pennington. Walker served in the United States Navy and was the former owner of Penny's Meat Market and the retired owner of Pennington's Pest Control. He was a member of Knightsville United Methodist Church. In addition to his wife, Emily Knight Pennington he is survived by: two sons: John Pennington (Kirstin) of Mt. Pleasant and Clay Pennington of Summerville, SC; one daughter: Jill Pennington of Salt Lake City, Utah; and three grandchildren: Walker Pennington, Savannah Beck and Summer Beck. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by siblings: Harry Walker Pennington, Jr. Lillian Garner, Marion Givens, Barbara Loszewski, and Margaret Wagers as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary