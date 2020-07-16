Wallace Litchfield Reed, Jr. HOLLYWOOD, SC - Wallace Litchfield Reed, Jr. ("Chip"), husband of Caroline Bradley Reed, died Saturday, July 4th in Charleston after a brief illness. He was born April 30, 1946 in Kinston, NC, the son of Wallace and Katherine Reed. Wallace graduated from St. Andrew's High School in 1964, and in 1969 from the Baptist College of Charleston, where he double majored in math and physics. Following graduation, Wallace married Caroline Parker Bradley of Mt. Pleasant on August 30,1969. He then attended Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island, where he was commissioned as an Ensign in the Navy. He subsequently served as a supply officer and as an executive officer aboard the minesweeping ships Adroit and Fearless. After three years' active duty, Wallace joined the Navy Reserves, eventually retiring from service as a Commander. Wallace then entered the corporate world and earned an MBA from the Citadel and a degree of completion from the Executive Training Program at UNC Chapel Hill. He was half of the first father and son pair to complete this program. Wallace enjoyed a long and active business career, including work as president of WH Salisbury in Skokie, IL; president of Compaire Australasia in Melbourne, Australia; and president of North Safety Products in Charleston. Wallace was a lifelong student with a wide range of interests and hobbies. He rebuilt and raced vintage sports cars; remodeled a number of homes; enjoyed golf and fishing and most recently earned an advanced certification in amateur radio operation. Wallace loved his family and he loved his church, where he enjoyed teaching Sunday School. He is remembered for his sense of humor, his creativity and work ethic. In addition to his wife, Wallace is survived by his children, Wallace Litchfield Reed III (Helen) of Charlotte, NC and Mary Katherine Reed of Folly Beach, SC; three grandchildren, Zoe, Wilson and Tiger Lily Reed; a brother, Edwin Corprew Reed of North Charleston; and a sister, Susan Norman Reed of Stuttgart, Germany. The family is deeply grateful for the loving support of family, friends and neighbors during this sad and difficult time. Visitation and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Avondale Presbyterian Church Youth Group, 2821 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
