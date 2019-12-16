|
Wallace Richard Stacy Hollywood, SC - Wallace Richard Stacy, 97, of Hollywood, South Carolina, husband of Jeanne Benard Stacy entered into eternal rest Sunday, December 15, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mr. Wallace Richard Stacy are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, December 19, 2019 in St. Mary's Catholic Church, 4255 Highway 165, Yonges Island, SC at 11:00 a.m. The Rite of committal will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Wallace was born in 1922 in Westfield, Massachusetts. He received a degree in Forestry from the University of Florida and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He was a WWII Army Veteran. Wallace managed Spring Island Plantation in Beaufort and later managed Dixie Plantation in Charleston for 23 years. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jeanne Stacy and four sons and their wives; Rich and Kathy of Daniel Island, Bill and Cheryl of Washington, NC, John and Cindy of Summerville, SC and Robert and Karen of Fort Mill, SC; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Mark and Kelly, Brian and Tina, Katie and Vlad, Kenneth and Ashley, Kristy and Brian, Jack, Brandon and Michael; eight great-grandchildren, Eliza, Ian, Everett, Tuli, Caleb, Avery, Sterling and Luca.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 17, 2019