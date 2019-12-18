|
Wallace Richard Stacy Hollywood, SC- The relatives and friends of Mr. Wallace Richard Stacy are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, December 19, 2019 in St. Mary's Catholic Church, 4255 Highway 165, Yonges Island, SC at 11:00 a.m. The Rite of committal will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 19, 2019