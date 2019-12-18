Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
4255 Highway 165
Yonges Island, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wallace Stacy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wallace Richard Stacy


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wallace Richard Stacy Obituary
Wallace Richard Stacy Hollywood, SC- The relatives and friends of Mr. Wallace Richard Stacy are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, December 19, 2019 in St. Mary's Catholic Church, 4255 Highway 165, Yonges Island, SC at 11:00 a.m. The Rite of committal will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wallace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -