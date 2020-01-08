Home

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home - Walterboro
117 Paul Street Historic District
Walterboro, SC 29488
(843) 549-5081
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:30 PM
Funeral service
117 Paul Street Historic District
Walterboro, SC 29488
Wallace Russell Craven

Wallace Russell Craven Obituary
Wallace Russell Craven ROUND O, SC - Mr. Wallace Russell Craven, 81, of Round O, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Mr. Craven retired from Asten Hill in 1999 with 36 years of service. Then he enjoyed his true vocation...working on the farm and fishing. He was a lifelong member of Providence United Methodist Church and held several offices. Funeral services will be held Saturday afternoon, January 11, 2020 at 2:30 in the chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, with burial following in the Bedon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 at the funeral home. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro is in charge of arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 9, 2020
