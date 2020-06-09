Wallace Thomas Knowell Sr. James Island - Mr. Wallace Thomas Knowell Sr. of James Island, SC entered into the presence of the Lord on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He is survived by his children, Thomasina Knowell-Jenkins, Sandra Knowell Knight (Terry), Wallace Thomas Knowell, Jr, (Cheryl), Zorrie Johnson (Sharmaine), and Zhivago Johnson, host of grands and great- grands, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. A viewing (walk-thru) will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 3PM until 7PM at Walker's Mortuary Chapel, 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. The Funeral Service will be held ONLY for the immediate family on Thursday, June 11, 2020, 12:00 NOON. Services of Comfort entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC. Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.