Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens
1308 Mathis Ferry Road
Mt. Pleasant, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Bilbro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Bilbro Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Bilbro Jr. Obituary
Walter Bilbro, Jr. Charleston - Walter Bilbro, Jr., 78, of Charleston, South Carolina entered into eternal rest Friday, January 17, 2020. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday in the West Ashley Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Walter was born May 24, 1941, in Jacksonville, Florida, son of the late Walter Bilbro and Corrie Jaycocks Bilbro. He was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and the University of South Carolina School of Law. Walter additionally held a Master's Degree from USC and was a former member of Trinity United Methodist Church. He was a career attorney, serving for more than 48 years. Walter is survived by his sons: Paul Kevin Bilbro of Charleston, SC, and Walter Brian Bilbro of Columbia, SC; sister, Grace Bilbro Freeman of Charleston, SC; and five grandchildren: Tyler, Reagan, Henley, Elena, and Esabella. Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 273 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -