Walter Bilbro, Jr. Charleston - Walter Bilbro, Jr., 78, of Charleston, South Carolina entered into eternal rest Friday, January 17, 2020. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday in the West Ashley Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Walter was born May 24, 1941, in Jacksonville, Florida, son of the late Walter Bilbro and Corrie Jaycocks Bilbro. He was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and the University of South Carolina School of Law. Walter additionally held a Master's Degree from USC and was a former member of Trinity United Methodist Church. He was a career attorney, serving for more than 48 years. Walter is survived by his sons: Paul Kevin Bilbro of Charleston, SC, and Walter Brian Bilbro of Columbia, SC; sister, Grace Bilbro Freeman of Charleston, SC; and five grandchildren: Tyler, Reagan, Henley, Elena, and Esabella. Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 273 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 22, 2020