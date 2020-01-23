Home

J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Walter Bilbro Jr. Obituary
Walter Bilbro, Jr. Charleston - The Funeral Service for Walter Bilbro, Jr. will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday in the West Ashley Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 273 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 24, 2020
