|
|
Walter Bilbro, Jr. Charleston - The Funeral Service for Walter Bilbro, Jr. will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday in the West Ashley Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 273 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 24, 2020