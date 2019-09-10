Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Lying in State
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ferry Field Missionary Baptist Church
539 River Road
Johns Island, SC
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Ferry Field Missionary Baptist Church
539 River Road
Johns Island, SC
Walter Commodore Johns Island - The relatives and friends of the late Mr. Walter Commodore are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service, 11 AM (TODAY), September 11, 2019 at Ferry Field Missionary Baptist Church, 539 River Road, Johns Island, SC. Interment: Beaufort National Cemetery. Mr. Commodore will lie in from 10 AM till the hour of service. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 11, 2019
