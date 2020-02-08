|
|
Dr. Walter Earle Larisey, III MILLEDGEVILLE, GA - Dr. Walter Earle Larisey III, age 74, passed from this life on February 1, 2020 after a prolonged illness. Walter, AKA Butch, was born in Charleston, SC to the late Walter and Virginia Larisey. Walter was a hard working and very bright student. He graduated from St. Andrews High School in 1964 and The Citadel in 1968. He wore his Citadel ring proudly. After a few years of climbing the corporate ladder, he decided his calling was in the medical field. He graduated from the Medical University of South Carolina and completed his residency in anesthesiology. He practiced in Alabama and throughout the US including the field of pain management. His compassion for and care of his patients were paramount to him. He is survived by his three children of whom he was so proud. Angela Larisey, Walter Earle Larisey IV (Amber), Gina McClanahan (Scott). Walter was blessed to have seven wonderful grandchildren who he loved dearly. Walter was the oldest of five siblings. His daughter Angela was his constant caretaker during his last months, a true angel and his rock. The family is blessed to have her. Walter was a patriotic American and a true Son of the South who was proud of his Charleston roots. He was a voracious reader, had an encyclopedic knowledge of historical facts, loved long boat rides on the Ashley River, and had a deep love for The Citadel. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends until we see him again. There will be a graveside service for family and friends at Riverview Memorial Park Cemetery in North Charleston at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020, followed by a Celebration of Life gathering at the Christen's home, 2818 Harvard Road, Charleston, SC 29414, in Drayton on the Ashley. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 9, 2020