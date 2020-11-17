Walter Eugene "Gene" Pennell Charleston - Walter Eugene "Gene" Pennell, 85, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Thursday, November 12, 2020. His graveside funeral service will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 in Riverview Memorial Park, 3715 Azalea Drive at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Gene was born August 15, 1935 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Shuford V. Pennell and Dorothy Illing Pennell. He was a graduate of Murray Vocational High School and a retired advertising distributor for the Post and Courier. Gene was a member of The Cathedral Church of St. Luke and St. Paul. He is survived by his brother, George I. Pennell; long-time companion, Janice Dowtin; four nephews; one niece; and several great-nieces and nephews. Gene was predeceased by his brother, John L. Pennell. Memorials may be made to Pet Helpers of Charleston, 1447 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412 or to the Charleston Chapter of the American Heart Association
