Walter Hill, Jr. St. Stephen, SC - Mr. Walter Hill, Jr. entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Private Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 12:00 p.m., at Gethers Funeral Home, 200 Grace Street, Moncks Corner, SC. The family will schedule a public memorial service at a later date after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed. His viewing will be Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Survivors include his daughters, Ms. Alfreda T. Hill and Mrs. Francine H. (Ernest) Williams; his siblings, Mrs. Sallie Counts and Mrs. Ernestine Harris; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mr. Hill was predeceased by his wife, Mrs. Janie M. Hill.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 13, 2020