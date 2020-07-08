1/1
Walter Lee Mungin Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Lee Mungin, Jr. Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Walter Lee Mungin, Jr. are invited to attended his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Friday, July 10, 2020 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 5100 Baptist Hill Road, Hollywood, SC. Interment - Mungin Cemetery, Hollywood, SC. A public viewing will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Mungin is survived by his mother, Rosa Jacobs Mungin; his children, Aaron Ficklin, Armani Ficklin, Daniesha Singleton, and Faith Newkirk; sisters, Christine Middleton (Dale) and Tomika Franklin; brothers, Nathan Mungin, Sr., Pedro McTeer, Steven Meggett, and Walter Johnson; special friend, Victoria Matthews; close friends, Kevin Brown, Tracey Polite, and Arnold Heyward; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, and other close friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved