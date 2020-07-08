Walter Lee Mungin, Jr. Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Walter Lee Mungin, Jr. are invited to attended his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Friday, July 10, 2020 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 5100 Baptist Hill Road, Hollywood, SC. Interment - Mungin Cemetery, Hollywood, SC. A public viewing will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Mungin is survived by his mother, Rosa Jacobs Mungin; his children, Aaron Ficklin, Armani Ficklin, Daniesha Singleton, and Faith Newkirk; sisters, Christine Middleton (Dale) and Tomika Franklin; brothers, Nathan Mungin, Sr., Pedro McTeer, Steven Meggett, and Walter Johnson; special friend, Victoria Matthews; close friends, Kevin Brown, Tracey Polite, and Arnold Heyward; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, and other close friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
