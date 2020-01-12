Home

Walter L.(Mike) Mitchell Jr.

Walter L.(Mike) Mitchell Jr. In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of Walter L. (Mike) Mitchell Jr. January 12, 1967~January 14, 1988 If Roses grow in Heaven Lord, please pick a bunch for me. Place them in my Son's arms and tell him they're from me. Tell him that I love him and miss him, and when he turns to smile, place a kiss upon his cheek and hold him for awhile. Because remembering him is easy, I do it every day, but there's an ache within my heart that will never go away. HAPPY 53rd BIRTHDAY SON ON JANUARY 12TH. I love you and miss you so much, Mom
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 13, 2020
