Walter "Bunny" M. Sneed Jr. N. Charleston - Walter "Bunny" M. Sneed, Jr., 79, of North Charleston, entered into eternal rest November 27, 2019. Son of the late Walter M. Sneed Sr. and Rose Bailey Sneed, born on January 11, 1940 in Charleston, SC. He attended Chicora High School and served in the United States Air Force. He retired after 30 years with SCE&G. He enjoyed retirement by spending time with his family and golfing, especially his Saturday morning Blitz group. Also in retirement, Bunny enjoyed working at Gatch Electrical Company. He cherished the friendships he made there so much he continued to work as long as he was able. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon Locke Sneed, children, Sherri Mossman (Jim) of Summerville and Robin Wiggs (Howard) of Summerville, 6 grandchildren, Taylor (USMC), Ben, Cameron, Ryan (Madison), Meghan, and Brycen, one great-grandchild, Addison, sister, Diane Meyer of Charleston, a special nephew, Jason Meyer (Ann), 3 sisters-in-law, Jean Phillips (Mike), Norma Dukes (dcd. Wheeler), and Jane Locke (dcd. Lynwood), many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Barry Meyer. The family would like to thank the entire 4th floor medical staff at Roper St. Francis Hospital for the care and compassion given over the last few years. The family will receive friends Monday, December 2, 2019 from 1-2PM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 2PM with interment to follow in Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions can be made in his honor to Doorway Baptist Church, 7825 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC 29418. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 1, 2019